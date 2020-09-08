Texell Credit Union, which has branches in Killeen, Belton and Temple, has reported a data security incident that may have impacted personal information belonging to certain clients and employees.
On Thursday, Texell notified potentially impacted individuals of the incident by letter and provided resources to assist them, according to a news release. The letters include information about this incident and about steps that potentially impacted individuals can take to monitor and help protect their information.
Texell has one branch in Killeen, at 2208 Sunny Lane, one in Belton and at least four in Temple.
On May 14, Texell discovered suspicious activity involving an employee’s email account. On May 18, an investigation confirmed that an unauthorized individual had accessed one employee’s email account but could not confirm whether personal information was accessed. Texell then engaged a data mining firm to conduct an extensive review of the contents of the impacted email account, and on July 7 it was confirmed that the personal information of some of their members was contained in the email account that was accessed by the unauthorized individual, according to Texell.
Based upon the investigation, the affected personal information may have included names, addresses, Social Security numbers and account numbers. Texell then attempted to gather contact information for all potentially affected individuals in order to provide them with notice of the incident.
Texell is unaware of any evidence that anyone’s information has been misused as a result of this incident, according to the release.
Texell has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and related concerns. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and can be reached at 833-755-1018. Texell is offering credit monitoring and identity protection services through ID experts to potentially impacted individuals at no cost.
