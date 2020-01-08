The Central Texas College Career Center announced online registration for its upcoming annual career fair is now open. This year’s event will be held Wednesday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Anderson Campus Center (Building 156).
"The career fair is a great way for area businesses to maximize recruiting by meeting motivated individuals for potential employment. Also, vendors or businesses with internship opportunities are encouraged to participate," CTC said in a news release.
