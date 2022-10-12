Patio Cafe

Central Texas College culinary students work in the kitchen in 2016. The Central Texas College Hospitality department will host the next Patio Café Cuisine Nights dining experience this Friday.

The Central Texas College Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series continues this Friday with an Indian cuisine menu. Prepared by students in the CTC Hospitality Program, dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the Student Center.

First up is an appetizer of baked samosas with mint chutney ($7.50) - crispy baked samosas stuffed with potato, mango and toasted spices and served with a side of mint chutney. The featured soup is besan kadhi ($6.50 for a bowl or $3 for a cup with an entrée) - a creamy garam masala soup with chickpea dumplings garnished with fresh cilantro. Other appetizers are garlic naan bread ($2), honey oat roll ($1.50) and cucumber and mint with yogurt ($2).

