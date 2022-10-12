The Central Texas College Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series continues this Friday with an Indian cuisine menu. Prepared by students in the CTC Hospitality Program, dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the Student Center.
First up is an appetizer of baked samosas with mint chutney ($7.50) - crispy baked samosas stuffed with potato, mango and toasted spices and served with a side of mint chutney. The featured soup is besan kadhi ($6.50 for a bowl or $3 for a cup with an entrée) - a creamy garam masala soup with chickpea dumplings garnished with fresh cilantro. Other appetizers are garlic naan bread ($2), honey oat roll ($1.50) and cucumber and mint with yogurt ($2).
Diners can choose the grilled paneer salad ($10.55, add $4.50 with tandoori chicken) - crispy romaine lettuce with grilled paneer cheese, julienne mini bell peppers and green chilies tossed with ginger-mint dressing; or the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entree).
Entrees for the evening are tandoori chicken ($19) - applewood-smoked chicken thighs grilled and basted with a spiced yogurt sauce; cod caldeen (fish with coconut sauce ($19.50) - pan-seared codfish simmered in a toasted coconut and chile sauce; and pork vindaloo ($19.75) - a flavorful, tangy and spicy curry of cubed pork simmered with Indian spices and chilies.
Entrees include a choice of honey oat roll or garlic naan bread, a choice of two side dishes, cucumber mint yogurt and a house salad. The side dishes are basmati rice - aromatic rice seasoned with curry; the perfect companion to an Indian-style meal; aloo gobi - a spicy mixture of potatoes and cauliflower sautéed with chili peppers, garam masala and cayenne pepper drizzled with lemon juice; mixed vegetable pakoras - carrots, kale, red onions and butternut squash coated in a pakora batter; beans patoli vepudu - green beans and channa dal tossed together with chilies and curry leaves. Each side dish is available a la carte for $3 each.
Finish the meal with a choice of desserts: mini chai cheesecake with salted caramel ($6.75) -creamy chai-flavored cheesecake on a graham cracker crust topped with salted caramel or kulfi Indian ice cream ($6) - traditional ice cream made from pistachios, cardamom and saffron.
Reservations for the Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
