CTC

Central Texas College culinary arts student Nick Khan prepares a chicken entrée during one of last fall’s Patio Café meals.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

The Central Texas College Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series opens this Friday with a menu of Lebanese cuisine. Prepared by students in the CTC Hospitality Program, dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the Student Center.

First up is the appetizer, soup and salads. The appetizers are za’atar egg rolls ($7.50) - mini egg rolls sambousek which are golden crispy on the outside, soft and salty on the inside; and Lebanese pita bread ($2) - grilled pita bread brushed with melted butter. The soup is shorbet adas, or Lebanese lentil soup ($6.50 for a bowl or $3.50 for a cup with an entrée) - a comforting soup low in fat, high in protein and full of flavor, healthy and nutritious. Diners can choose the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entrée) or the featured Lebanese fattoush salad ($11) - salad prepared with a variety of vegetables and served with a special dressing made with pomegranate syrup, olive oil and lemon juice.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.