The Central Texas College Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series opens this Friday with a menu of Lebanese cuisine. Prepared by students in the CTC Hospitality Program, dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the Student Center.
First up is the appetizer, soup and salads. The appetizers are za’atar egg rolls ($7.50) - mini egg rolls sambousek which are golden crispy on the outside, soft and salty on the inside; and Lebanese pita bread ($2) - grilled pita bread brushed with melted butter. The soup is shorbet adas, or Lebanese lentil soup ($6.50 for a bowl or $3.50 for a cup with an entrée) - a comforting soup low in fat, high in protein and full of flavor, healthy and nutritious. Diners can choose the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entrée) or the featured Lebanese fattoush salad ($11) - salad prepared with a variety of vegetables and served with a special dressing made with pomegranate syrup, olive oil and lemon juice.
The entrees are shish tawaook, or chicken skewers ($17.50) - charred chicken kabobs; Lebanese-style herb-crusted fish ($19.50) - pan-seared herbed-crusted fish served with a tahini sauce; and beef kafta ($18.50) - juicy, grilled protein made with ground beef, parsley, onions and a blend of Middle Eastern spices.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. They are Lebanese rice with vermicelli — small and thin vermicelli noodles sautéed until golden brown then cooked with white rice until fluffy and delicious; batata harra, or spicy potato - potatoes cut into cubes and fried to golden crisp then seasoned with olive oil, cilantro, garlic, lemon juice and chili flakes; Mediterranean roasted vegetables - a rainbow of vegetables seasoned with oregano, thyme and lemon juice; and hindbeh bi zeit, or Lebanese greens - curly endives tossed in a lemon and garlic dressing topped with sweet crunchy fried onions. Each side dish is also sold a la carte for $3.50 each.
End the meal with a choice of desserts: Lebanese nights dessert ($5.50) - a silky semolina-based pudding topped with orange blossom syrup. whipped cream and pistachios or Lebanese shaabiyat dessert ($6) - a crunchy and sweet pastry made with layers of phyllo dough and filled with traditional homemade ashta cream filling.
Reservations for the Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.