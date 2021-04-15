The Central Texas College Hospitality department will host its next Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner on Friday. A menu of Italian cuisine prepared by students Marvin Yarber, executive chef, and Isabel Carillo, sous chef, will be available for curbside pick-up from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Diners can call ahead through the day of the dinner to place their orders and arrange for a pick-up time as food will be delivered to their vehicles upon arrival at the CTC Student Center.
The dinner opens with a minestrone soup ($7 for a bowl or $3.75 for a cup) - winter vegetable including butternut squash, fennel and kale cooked to perfection with onions, tomatoes and lemon. The featured salad is the grilled chicken Caesar salad ($11) - a bed of fresh romaine hearts topped with a trimmed marinated chicken thigh, croutons, parmesan cheese served with a homemade Caesar dressing. Diners can also choose the house salad $3.50 or free with an entrée). The appetizer is stuffed mushrooms ($7.75) - a combination of crab meat and seasoned bread crumbs mixed with seafood stock and spices stuffed in baby Bella mushrooms topped with mozzarella cheese then baked.
The entrees are lemon chicken piccata ($17): a seasoned chicken breast sautéed with lemon, butter, capers and white wine; fish Veronique ($16.50): a filet of sway fish sautéed in clarified butter and topped with a sauce of seedless white grapes, seafood stock and heavy cream finished with fresh herbs. These two entrees are served with a choice of two side dishes. The third entrée is pork saltimbocca ($17.50): a tender pork cutlet sautéed in clarified butter and topped with sage, mozzarella cheese, prosciutto ham then finished with red vodka sauce. It is served with penne pasta and the choice of one side dish.
The side dish choices are potatoes Romanoff – baked russet potatoes grated and mixed with sour cream, white cheddar cheese, bacon and onion then topped with more cheese and baked to a golden brown; herbed rice pilaf with peas - basmati rice cooked in chicken stock then mixed with green peas fresh herbs and butter; sautéed broccoli with garlic and lemon – lightly steamed broccoli sautéed with butter, garlic and seasonings; and steamed asparagus with hollandaise sauce - steamed asparagus briefly grilled and topped with hollandaise sauce. Each side dish is also available a la carte for $3.
For dessert, diners can choose the tiramisu ($5.50) - a creamy mascarpone custard layered with whipped cream, rum and coffee-soaked ladyfingers or the zabaglione ($5) - a delicate custard made of egg yolks, lemon zest, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon and marsala wine then topped with whipped cream and fresh berries.
Diners are reminded food in this menu may contain or come in contact with common allergens such as dairy, eggs, wheat, soybeans, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, shellfish or wheat.
The complete menu is available on the CTC website using the Patio Café link on the Hospitality Management page. Orders may be placed by calling 254-526-1263. Once diners arrive at the Student Center, they should call 254-681-0845 for delivery to their vehicle.
