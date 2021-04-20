The Central Texas College Hospitality Programs department will feature a German cuisine for this week’s Patio Cafe Cuisine Nights dinner on Friday. The dinner will be prepared by student executive chef Rosa Carr and will be available for curbside pick—up from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Diners can call ahead through the day of the dinner to place their orders and arrange for a pick—up time as food will be delivered to their vehicles upon arrival at the CTC Student Center.
The dinner opens with an appetizer of curry bratwurst ($11) — homemade juicy bratwurst served over a bed of fried onion and red cabbage; Oma’s Beef and Barley Soup ($7 for a bowl, $4 for a cup) — loaded with nutritious vegetables, tender beef and plump barley; and the featured salad of chicken schnitzel with frisee apple ($8.50) — crispy, quick—cooking chicken cutlets paired with a frisee apple salad. Diners can also choose the house salad ($3.75 or free with an entrée).
The entrées are pork schnitzel ($17.75) — thin, tender pork cutlets breaded and sautéed resulting in a crispy crust and juicy center; beef rouladen ($17.50) — beef filled with bacon, onions, mustard and pickles then browned and simmered in the richest gravy; fish meatballs with green sauce ($17) — moist fish served with a green savory and tangy sauce.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. Diners can choose from potato dumplings — traditional dumpling that goes well with almost any meat and gravy; egg noodles — handmade noodles to go with any entrée; green beans with bacon and onions — fresh beans sautéed with onion, bacon, garlic and red pepper flakes; and sweet and sour red cabbage — cabbage sautéed with butter sprinkled with sugar and balsamic vinegar and simmered until tender. Each side dish is also available a la carte for $3 each.
The dessert menu includes Black Forest cake ($7) — Black Forest cake with homemade whipped cream, rich chocolate ganache and sweet spiked cherries; and apple pie cheesecake with shortbread crust ($7.50) — a classic apple pie with a creamy filling and crunchy apple streusel on top.
Diners are reminded food in this menu may contain or come in contact with common allergens such as dairy, eggs, wheat, soybeans, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, shellfish or wheat.
The complete menu is available on the CTC website using the Patio Café link on the Hospitality Management page. Orders may be placed by calling 254-526-1263. Once diners arrive at the Student Center, they should call 254-681-0845 for delivery to their vehicle.
