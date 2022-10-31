ctc police academy

Central Texas College Police Academy cadets in a previous Basic Peace Officer Course take on the tackle sled and body drag as part of the obstacle course during physical fitness training.

The Central Texas College Police Academy is accepting applications for admission to both the full-time and part-time Basic Peace Officer academy courses. Upon successful completion of either course, students are qualified to sit for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement exam to become a peace officer in Texas.

The Basic Peace Officer course is a 720-hour-course covering all aspects of law enforcement. It is designed to prepare cadets to take the licensing exam to become a peace officer in Texas. Cadets receive extensive hands-on training in defensive tactics, firearms and police vehicle operation and also take written exams on subjects such as victims’ rights, Texas Penal Code, Texas Traffic Code, Texas Family Code, criminal investigation, stress management, problem solving and more. Upon successful completion, the cadet can earn 23 college credit hours and a certificate of completion. These hours can be applied to the CTC Associate of Applied Science degree in protective services.

Twenty-four cadets received their certifications for completing the daytime Extended Basic Peace Officer course at the Central Texas College Police Academy in 2018.
