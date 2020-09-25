Four members of the Central Texas College faculty at the Killeen campus were recognized with the fall 2020 Dean of Instruction Faculty Recognition certificate during the September meeting of the CTC board of trustees. The certificates are presented twice a year and honorees are selected by a faculty committee in recognition of their outstanding work in curriculum development, community involvement, teamwork within their department, success with students and participation in institutional initiatives.
Marlene Henry, professor in the Mental Health department, was recognized for her work with the American Cancer Society and her launch of a new non-profit, “Stepping into the Future,” which she established to provide proper clothing for job interviews and tips leading to employment for people coming out of foster care, domestic violence or incarceration. She has been with CTC for 15 years.
The second recipient, Chef Ramona Lezo, professor of Culinary Arts, is 24-year CTC employee. She was cited for creating and overseeing a hospitality program curriculum that is flexible enough for dual credit schedules, crosswalks with Texas Department of Corrections requirements and articulation agreements with CTC’s many sites.
Also honored was Angela Reese, professor, online manager and program coordinator for Business Administration, was recognized for her role with P16 and P20 Councils, service to the Killeen Independent School District Education Foundation Board, the Leadership Killeen Alumni Council and her volunteer efforts with many CTC initiatives. She has been with CTC for 13 years.
The fourth honoree was two-year employee Keeton Ehrig, program director and professor in the Agriculture department. Ehrig was acknowledged for his extensive development of Agricultural Science courses and his resolve to improve technology issues during the transition from face-to-face to online learning for many other instructors within his department during the COVID 19 pandemic.
