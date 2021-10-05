Central Texas College was one of 31 Central Texas employers honored earlier this year by the Texas Workforce Commission and Workforce Solutions of Central Texas for its commitment to hiring veterans during a “We Hire Vets” recognition ceremony.
Launched in 2017, the program was designed to recognize Texas employers for their efforts in hiring our nation’s heroes. Of the nearly 1,200 CTC employees in Texas, 25% are military veterans.
One of the veterans employed by CTC is school chancellor Jim Yeonopolus who began his CTC career in 1973. In 2008, Yeonopolus was named the Airborne Man of the Year by a vote of his peers based on his accomplishments to the airborne community as a member of Advisory Team 162, Vietnamese Airborne Division from 1970 – 1971. The team provided military assistance to the Vietnamese Airborne Division from 1962-1973 fighting in all 17 combat campaigns of the Vietnam War and accompanying elements of the elite Vietnamese Airborne Division in 33 combat jumps.
“CTC believes veterans are a valuable asset to an employer and the workforce,” Yeonopolus said. “With the work ethic, attention to detail and leadership skills learned while serving their country, veterans create a dedicated workforce with employees who know how to lead, build teams and accept and meet challenges.”
Not only does CTC hire veterans, it provides educational opportunities for veterans and active-duty service members through its Fast Forward program which evaluates military training and experience as potential college credits. CTC also is a member of the Yellow Ribbon program which helps cover the cost of tuition for soldiers and was recently ranked as the number two Best for Vets two-year college by Military Times.
As another way to increase veteran employment opportunities, CTC partnered with Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, Ford and Transitions Assistance Support to offer soldiers leaving the military career opportunities through the Technicians of Tomorrow program.
“The program was created to provide transitioning soldiers and military veterans career opportunities in the automotive industry at participating Ford dealerships in Texas,” said Yeonopolus. “It targets high-quality soldiers with exceptional mechanic skills interested in building an automotive career. After 16 weeks of training, the students are hired by a sponsoring dealership and immediately hit the floor and start working.”
