The Central Texas College Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series continues Friday night with an Italian menu. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the Student Center.
Start the meal with an appetizer, salad and soup. The featured appetizer is bruschetta canapés ($6.50) - crispy garlic-herb crostinis topped with a medley of fresh Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic and house-grown basil. The soup is minestrone ($6 for a bowl or $3.50 for a cup with an entrée) - traditional, savory vegetable soup including potatoes, butternut squash, carrots, cannellini beans and chopped kale; flavored with fresh herbs and topped with parmesan cheese. The salads are antipasto ($8.50) - a classic Italian salad consisting of salami, soppressata and Italian cheeses on a bed of spring mix with olives, roasted red peppers and artichokes served with red wine dressing; or the house salad ($3.50 or free with an entrée).
The entrees are veal marsala ($19) - hand-breaded veal breast sautéed with mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce served atop garlic-herb linguine pasta; pistachio herb-crusted cod ($18.50) -
Atlantic cod encrusted with chopped pistachios and fresh herbs drizzled with a lemon-caper butter sauce; and braciole calabresi ($18) - a pork involtini filled with an Italian herb and cheese stuffing braised in a house-made marinara.
Each entrée, except the veal which is served with one side dish, is served with a choice of two side dishes. The choices are ratatouille rosette - thinly sliced zucchini, eggplant, yellow squash and Roma tomatoes stewed in a boat with marinara garnished with fresh herb oil and grated parmesan; grilled asparagus - extra virgin olive oil and garlic marinated asparagus spears grilled to order; mushroom risotto - arborio rice simmered in white wine and chicken stock finished with creminis, mushroom essence and parmesan cheese; and roasted rosemary potatoes - buttery gold potatoes roasted with fresh rosemary, garlic and EVOO. Each side dish is also available a la carte for $3 each.
Finish the meal with a dessert choice of tiramisu ($6.50) - a delicate, yet delicious confection of espresso and rum-soaked ladyfingers layered with a mascarpone mousse and dusted with cocoa powder garnished with fresh raspberry and spearmint; or gelato al pistacchio ($7.50) - homemade vanilla bean ice cream infused with crushed pistachios and essence served in a crispy pizzelle bowl then topped with amaretto Chantilly cream and shaved dark chocolate.
Reservations for the dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
