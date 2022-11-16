Patio Cafe

Central Texas College culinary students work in the kitchen in 2016. The Central Texas College Hospitality department will host the next Patio Café Cuisine Nights dining experience this Friday.

 Herald | File

The Central Texas College Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series continues Friday night with an Italian menu. Dinner will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the culinary arts area of the Student Center.

Start the meal with an appetizer, salad and soup. The featured appetizer is bruschetta canapés ($6.50) - crispy garlic-herb crostinis topped with a medley of fresh Roma tomatoes, mozzarella, garlic and house-grown basil. The soup is minestrone ($6 for a bowl or $3.50 for a cup with an entrée) - traditional, savory vegetable soup including potatoes, butternut squash, carrots, cannellini beans and chopped kale; flavored with fresh herbs and topped with parmesan cheese. The salads are antipasto ($8.50) - a classic Italian salad consisting of salami, soppressata and Italian cheeses on a bed of spring mix with olives, roasted red peppers and artichokes served with red wine dressing; or the house salad ($3.50 or free with an entrée).

