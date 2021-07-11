Central Texas College announced it is partnering with Cybint, a global cyber education training company, to offer the Cybint Cybersecurity Boot Camp.
Developed around military training methodologies, the program provides relevant, hands-on cybersecurity skills training and is designed to successfully prepare anyone with little or no background in IT for entry level jobs in cybersecurity. The boot camp is open to civilians, active-duty military and veterans.
The Cybint boot camp is an in-depth training program that covers practical skills necessary to secure a high paying career in the field of cybersecurity. It was created to address the cyber skills gap and cyber-professional shortage in Texas and worldwide.
Texas has more than 47,200 unfilled positions in cybersecurity, making it one of the top three states with the greatest need for cyber workers, trailing California (66,700) and Virginia (58,600). With the continuing increase in cybercrimes, there is an increased urgency to fill the cyber skills gap by reskilling the workforce.
“Cybercriminals see Texas’ population of 29 million people as a large pool of potential targets,” said Sarah Mylcraine, community programs coordinator – CTC Continuing Education department. “Companies and individuals in Texas lost $313 million last year due to cybercrimes. The probability for even greater losses in the increasingly digital post-pandemic world places even more urgency for the need for individuals skilled in cybersecurity. The boot camp is an opportunity for students to get on the fast track to a cyber career path.”
Cybint’s suite of multi-level cyber education and workforce development offerings are structured from the ground up to arm workers with cyber skills.
Upon completing the Cybint boot camp, graduates will have the training needed to ensure they can protect their organizations, as well as themselves, from emerging cyber threats.
Roy Zur, Cybint chief executive officer, noted the boot camp may be of interest to those affiliated with the military, especially those transitioning out of service.
“As a veteran myself, it is always a true honor and privilege to help military service members, veterans, and their families as they transition in the workforce,” he said. “In a matter of months, so many of the boot camp graduates from CTC will start their new lives and career paths in cybersecurity, and it feels amazing to know that Cybint helped facilitate that.”
CTC works with more than 25 military installations in the U.S., including Fort Hood and Europe, to provide educational opportunities to service members and their families.
“CTC is always on the lookout for rewarding programs to assist transitioning military and veteran students,” Mylcraine said. “We see great potential in this collaboration with Cybint and are currently working on additional opportunities with transitioning military and veteran students as a focus.”
The boot camp will be held Monday and Thursday, Aug. 23 through Feb. 25, from 6 to 10 p.m.
