The Central Texas College Continuing Education department will offer a new course on improving business processes through business continuity management, or BCM, methodology. Overview of Business Continuity classes will be held each Friday, Jan. 24 through Feb. 21, from 6 to 8 p.m. The class is designed to help businesses learn how to minimize downtime or interruption of service due to a cyberattack or other incident, identify an organization’s risk of exposure to internal and external threats and effectively respond to threats such as natural disasters or data breaches and protect the business interests of the organization.
During the course, participants will learn BCM planning methodology including IT recovery, business continuity, supply chain strategy and crisis strategy. Within each methodology, plans covering incidents, emergencies, events and disasters will be discussed, created and managed.
Participants will also learn how to create a comprehensive business recovery plan which includes recovery time objective, recovery point objective, business impact analysis, hazard vulnerability analysis and service level agreements.
To register for the course or for more information, contact the CTC Continuing Education department at 354-526-1586 or online at ctcd.edu/ce.
