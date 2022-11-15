A bank building that stood for decades, and employed hundreds of people, in downtown Killeen was torn down on Tuesday.
After being delayed for nearly a day, demolition of the former First National Bank headquarters building on North Gray Street in Killeen began Tuesday morning.
“Building Inspections has confirmed that power has been cut to the building,” city spokeswoman Janell Ford said.
On Monday, demolition was postponed because power had not been shut off at the property, even though work was scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. that day.
In July, Bell County Commissioners approved an interlocal agreement with Killeen. It gives the county shovel-ready land at 507 N. Gray St. for the construction of a more than 30,000-square-foot county government annex building within three years of receipt of the property. The new county annex will replace the current annex on Priest Drive in Killeen.
“First National Bank Texas plans to donate its former bank property and parking lots to the city of Killeen to be demolished (and) removed, and to make way for a new Bell County building complex ... to bring new life into the downtown Killeen area,” according to city documents.
Bell County is budgeting $10 million for the new annex building, which will replace the county annex on Priest Drive in Killeen. The new building will house the vehicle registration office and other Bell County offices.
In September, Houston company AAR began removing furniture and other items as it prepared to raze the bank building.
Killeen City Council members on Sept. 13 awarded a $618,700 bid to AAR for the project, and it is expected to be “substantially complete” by Dec. 12. Through an interlocal agreement with Bell County, the city must raze the building by Dec. 31.
In June, the City Council approved the removal of the former bank building from the historical overlay district through Ordinance 22-046.
First National built and moved into a new headquarters building at the corner of Trimmier Road and Interstate 14 in the past year.
