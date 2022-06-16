A group of 17 journalists from Denmark visited the Killeen Daily Herald on Thursday and talked about a range of topics, from Killeen homicides to local business news.
The group is on a bus tour of Texas this week trying to better understand issues affecting Americans, which they sometimes write about in their work for large and small publications and media companies in Denmark, which is northern Europe.
The group was introduced to the Herald newsroom, and attended a meeting where the Herald staff discussed the top news of the day and planned out what articles should go on Friday’s front page.
In a question-and-answer session with the Herald’s Deputy Managing Editor-News Jacob Brooks, the Denmark journalists asked about the Killeen population, crime and what issues are important to the community.
In 2021, according to Killeen Police Department data, 18 people were killed within the city limits, 30.8% less than the 26 criminal homicides recorded in 2020.
While those numbers may be comparable with some American cities, one of the Denmark journalists said they see far fewer homicides — about 25 per year for all of Denmark, a country of nearly 6 million.
The group was also interested in the article about Hallmark Restaurant, a longtime Killeen business that shut down, the owner said, due to rising food costs and other issues. That article appears in Friday’s newspaper.
