Time appeared to be the main sticking point for members of the building community at a Killeen “stakeholder” meeting Monday in city hall.
Developers Joshua Welch, Gary Purser and engineer Scott Brooks were at the forefront of the meeting alongside about a dozen more developers, engineers and others that would be impacted by an ordinance establishing stricter requirements for traffic impact analyses.
The city of Killeen was represented by City Engineer Andrew Zagars, Director of Planning Wallis Meshier, City Manager Kent Cagle and Assistant Manager Danielle Singh. Council members Michael Boyd and Mellisa Brown were also present at the discussion.
The developers appeared much more relaxed at the informal, sit-down setting compared to the formal public discussion held last Monday, but there was still an element of tension as the two sides attempted to come to a compromise on the ordinance requirements.
A matter of time
“I don’t think anyone on the developer side of the table is saying that traffic impact analyses are stupid, but it makes a big difference to investors,” Brooks said.
The problem, as Brooks explained it at the Jan. 24th stakeholder meeting, is that the city is currently asking developers to conduct a traffic impact analysis survey at the time of submission for a project’s initial plat. However, as local resident Anca Neagu pointed out, many developers have no idea what the final design for a piece of land will look like. A project may be planned as a shopping district; a few months later the client may decide that a set of duplexes is more important. Both projects generate traffic, but depending on the design and intended use, a traffic impact analysis may be more or less useful.
At the end of the day, the increased cost of a 10-year prospective for traffic surveys means more money up front, something which may deter investors, potentially killing the project before it even begins.
“If I tell [the investors] there’s no guarantee they’ll get their zoning, they might decide they can’t outlay that amount of cost,” said Ace Reneau, an engineer at Mitchell and Associates.
The group appeared to meet a compromise with city staff agreeing to consider modifying the ordinance to require a traffic survey upon submission of a final plat instead of the initial plat.
In a similar issue, Welch asked the city council how developers would be charged for “proportional improvements,” which is a requirement that builders pay a portion of the cost to maintain a traffic rating of D for a road as a result of the findings from a traffic impact survey. A rating of D indicates that a road is regularly utilized at 83% capacity, and is the industry standard for most cities.
“Say that phase three [construction] is going to cause the level of service to drop below a D; then those contributions will be required before phase three is actually developed,” he said.
Additionally, another developer pointed out that there appears to be an issue of when a developer would actually be required to contribute to road service improvements. For example, if a developer completes a 10 year traffic impact analysis, but the level of service is expected to drop below a grade of D at year four, then how does the developer settle with the city?
As is, he said, developers don’t know if they are required to pay a portion of the improvement costs as phase three construction completes, or after the city completes construction.
Additional comments
Developers also asked the city to consider not using the highest potential traffic load as the base model for traffic impact surveys, something to which the city tentatively agreed.
“Don’t go in high, but let’s find something that’s reasonable,” Zagar said.
Moreover, Zagar admitted that the city is not up to date with its traffic impact surveys. As of now, he said, the city lacks that type of data.
City staff will continue to hold “stakeholder” meetings every Monday until the ordinance is brought before City Council.
