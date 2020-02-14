Since the move to the larger facility in January, Dillard’s Killeen location has offered an elevated level of service to local shoppers, according to corporate spokeswoman Julie Guymon.
“We have expanded our selections in key areas in the new Dillard’s at Killeen,” Guymon said. “Our new building (in the) Killeen Mall features our latest elements of store design, lighting and technology. It hosts our cosmetics, ladies’ footwear, handbags, accessories, ladies’ apparel, juniors’ apparel, lingerie and home departments.”
The Men’s and Children sections of the store will remain at their former locations, Guymon said.
The new ladies’ shoe area reflects the latest show format and offers wider variety, she said.
“We expanded our vintage handbag area where our Killeen customers can purchase authenticated, pre-owned handbags from Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Fendi and even finance them interest-free on our Dillard’s charge card,” Guymon said. “Our updated handbag area features new brands, including Rebecca Minkoff, and The Sak.”
While she declined to comment on sales performance, Guymon said Dillard’s is happy to be putting “our best foot forward” and looks forward to many years of service to the loyal customer base in Killeen.
Dillard’s will officially showcase the new space with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Killeen mayor at 10 a.m. Saturday.
“Customers who attend and celebrate with us can register to win Dillard’s gift cards while supplies last and other giveaways throughout the store,” Guymon said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.