The Dillard’s location in the Killeen Mall opened this week, with options for both in store and curbside pickup services.
The company is focused on helping customers feel comfortable shopping at Dillard’s any way they choose, according to spokeswoman Julie Guymon.
“That’s why we offer curbside delivery as well as the opportunity to visit us in the store,” Guymon said. “While our stores have been closed, we have still been able to serve our customers through dillards.com, but we are very happy to be opening out physical stores again.”
Dillard’s at the Killeen Mall opened for inside shoppers on Tuesday.
Dillard’s CEO William Dillard II said COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of the company.
“The mall business in general and department stores, specifically, have been particularly hard hit,” Dillard said. “While our balance sheet was already strong, we took decisive, sometimes difficult, actions to preserve liquidity and ensure our long-term viability.”
But Dillard said the outlook for the future looks positive.
“We believe people are ready to get out and shop,” Dillard said. “We are hoping this is the start of better times.”
Another anchor store in the Killeen Mall, Burlington Coat Factory, is also open for business again, with access through the outside entrance. Around 2 p.m. Friday, about two dozen people were outside Burlington, slowly filing into the department store.
JC Penney in Fairview, near Dallas, opened for business again May 13, according to the company’s Twitter account, but no projected dates for the reopening of the Killeen Mall location have been released.
JC Penney is may be considering filing for bankruptcy, Reuters reported May 8, but no final decision has been reached. The report also stated the company is negotiating with creditors to find an agreement that does not include bankruptcy.
Business insider reported the department store chain is nearly $4 billion in debt. Phone calls and emails to JC Penney’s corporate office were not returned Friday.
Following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s April 27 mandate allowing for malls across the state to operate at 25% capacity, the Killeen Mall resumed business hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays.
Some common areas, including the children’s play area, remain closed until further notice, according to the Killeen Mall website.
A current list of open retailers and restaurants at the mall is listed on the mall’s website at killeenmall.com/shop-and-support/.
In addition to the list of currently open stores and their contact information, the mall’s website states whether the businesses are open for shopping inside, for curbside services only, or a combination of the two. A few businesses are available by appointment only, according to the website.
Stores determine on a case-by-case basis whether facemasks are required to shop at their locations.
The mall’s parking lot was recently improved, including a fresh coat of yellow paint for the parking spot lines.
