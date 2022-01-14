After a 5-2 vote by the Killeen City Council on Tuesday, bars and taverns will be allowed to operate downtown, bypassing a rule that banned bars from operating within 300 feet of a church.
Councilmembers Michael Boyd and Rick Williams voted in opposition to the change.
When walking in the historic district of downtown Killeen, residents can see an almost idyllic part of Killeen. However, one would quickly notice that most of the buildings in the area are almost completely empty except for a few stores that do still operate.
Why bars haven’t been allowed in the historic district for a long time is because of a rule that prohibited bars from operating within 300 feet of a church.
According to city officials, 15 churches are in the city’s historic overlay district, a section of downtown Killeen that spans from Avenue B to Santa Fe Plaza Drive, and from Fourth Street to Fifth Street — about 10 city blocks.
Monika Tharpe, the owner of Tharpe’s Boots on North Gray Street — a business that repairs shoes and boots and has been in Monika’s family for almost 70 years — says that she does have some concerns but she is hopeful.
“We want to keep where we have a family-friendly atmosphere,” Tharpe says, “Wineries would be awesome but if it’s something like a bar that does make its own beers, then that would bring people down here and they could see my store and say, ‘Oh hey, I can bring my shoes down here to get fixed’.”
Tharpe also mentioned that when bars were in the district, it did bring business to her store.
“They said that they saw us when they went over to the other street whenever they came in to get their shoes repaired,” Tharpe said.
Andrea Kuhlman opened her store, Army Family Life Surplus on Eighth Street, in the district about four months ago but she says she doesn’t have much of an opinion about bars opening downtown.
“It might bring people in but usually I leave once the sun goes down,” Kuhlman said.
Gladys Arenas, a floral designer at Christell’s Flowers on Avenue B, says that there should be more work on downtown before bringing in bars.
“I think they need to focus on cleaning it up so that business owners feel comfortable with having a business down here,” Arenas said.
One worker did speak positively of bars being in downtown.
Charles Loveady, a worker at Gift City on Avenue D, says that he’s looking forward to the possible business that bars can bring downtown.
“I think it would be a great idea because it would bring some more people to the downtown area,” Loveady said, “But downtown is coming up and bars would help with that.”
