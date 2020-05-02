Saturday’s clear skies brought dozens of people out to the Killeen Food Park to support local food trucks, as generators hummed and the smell of fresh food lingered.
Gabriel O’Neal, co-owner of the park and one of its food trucks — Simply Good Burgers — said a similar crowd came out Friday to support the food trucks.
“On the weekends, it’s like this now,” he said, adding that business has picked up as more people know about the park.
The Killeen Food Park opened Feb. 22 at 3101 S. Fort Hood St.
Many of the food trucks remained open during the shelter-at-home order, but the park closed the nearby picnic tables where people could eat at.
Since the expiration of the state order to close public dining areas at midnight Thursday, O’Neal said customers can eat outside now.
“We have each table spread out 6 to 7 feet, and the inside is still closed,” he said.
Joey Foster said he was visiting the food park for the first time. He said he liked seeing people come out to support the local food trucks.
“That’s what keeps the community going,” he said.
His fiancee, Sha Davis, has been to the park a few times, even during the shelter-at-home order.
“I think it actually shows good community support,” Davis said of the amount of people at the food truck park Saturday.
Davis also said she likes the concept of the park, providing residents with a place to go to select from a variety of food trucks.
O’Neal said that besides Killeen, one would have to go to Austin to find a similar business concept. He said multiple customers have told him that Killeen needed the food truck park, which used to be the site of a car dealership.
One man and his family drove all the way from Omaha, Nebraska, to visit the food truck park.
Anthony Orr said O’Neal is his brother-in-law. He said he and his wife came to Killeen specifically for Simply Good Burgers.
“To see so much love and support, I love it,” Orr said of the people who came out to purchase food from one of the eight food trucks in the park.
The Killeen Food Park is open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The park is closed Monday.
There are seven permanent food trucks at the park. They are Simply Good Burgers, La Juyilanga by Costa Caribe, Hurricane Soul Food, Macco Wings Plus, La Palapa Mexican Grill, The Roll Up and Yeah She Rollin’.
One food truck that is in the park on the weekends is Big Rob’s Catfish & Wings.
