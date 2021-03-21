Name: GL and Danielle Grace
Age: N/A
Title: Owners
Business name and address: Superior Deluxe Drycleaning and Laundry, 2006 N. W.S. Young Drive #40, Killeen, TX 76543, 254-554-7554
Question: When did you get into business ownership? When did you bring your business to the local area?
Answer: The Deluxe Cleaners has been in the Killeen area for over 20 years. We took over the business in December 2019, after the retirement of the previous owner. We have maintained the existing staff of Deluxe Cleaners. We added Superior to the name Deluxe.
Question: Why did you start the business? What service do you provide to the local residents?
Answer: Provide assistance to the industrial, commercial and residents of the Central Texas area. Our objective is to enhance the business by offering new and additional services.We are veterans and it gives us the opportunity to interact with new soldiers while providing encouragement and interacting with the community.
Question: How has the coronavirus affected your business?
Answer: The 2020 pandemic had an adverse effect on the dry cleaning business. Our teachers, business professionals and military were all working from home. The flow of customers declined. Our goal was to keep a steady flow of garments coming in to keep staff working and to pay the operating expenses. We used this time to provide services such as cleaning large floor rugs for customers.
Since many were quarantined, we would pick up and deliver comforters, rugs, and draperies. Our senior customers who were concerned about coming out caused us to begin a wash and fold service. We picked up and delivered their laundry to them.
Question: What else do you want readers to know about your business?
Answer: We want our customers to know we provide next-day service. We remain up to date on the changes to the Army’s uniform and will continue to provide set up and alterations to the new Army Service Uniform.
If you would like to be featured in a business owner Q&A in a Sunday version of the Killeen Daily Herald, reach out to the paper via email at news@kdhnews.com or call 254-501-7464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.