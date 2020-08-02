Staff reports
Dunkin Donuts in the Killeen/Harker Heights/Fort Hood area are not likely to be closed - at least anytime soon.
Michelle King, senior director of global public relations for Dunkin Brands Group, issued a media statement on Sunday:
“We are assessing our real estate portfolio and working with our franchisees to permanently close off-strategy, low volume sales locations. Earlier this year we expected to close 450 Speedway self-serve kiosk locations during fiscal 2020, representing less than 0.5 percent of system-wide sales. These Speedway/Dunkin’ gas station locations are spread along the East Coast, primarily in Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York.
“In addition to the Speedway/Dunkin’ closures, we said that we believed there could be approximately 350 other low-volume, off-strategy, primarily non-traditional locations, that may close. If all 800 of these locations (Speedway plus 350 others) were to close, they would represent only around 2 percent of our system-wide sales.
We are still working with our franchisees to assess these other locations in addition to the Speedway Dunkin’ kiosks, so don’t have any locations to share at this time.
More importantly, for many of these franchisees, closing these restaurants will enable them to invest in remodels, new restaurants, and potentially relocate some to higher-traffic areas, or to areas where they can add a drive-thru. So this will be ultimately a good thing for our guests as well as for our franchisees. Our focus is on quality, not quantity of Dunkin’ locations.”
