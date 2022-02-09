Dutch Bros Coffee opened its second Killeen location Wednesday morning at 2806 Clear Creek Road.
The coffee, smoothie and iced drink provider said in a news release Monday that it takes special pride in creating handcrafted drinks that are guaranteed to satisfy.
Hours of operation are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
“We’re stoked to open a new shop to better serve our community,” said Adam Carson, of Dutch Bros Texas.
The first Dutch Bros in Killeen opened last year on Stan Schlueter Loop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.