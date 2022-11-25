Move over Starbucks, Harker Heights will soon have a new coffee shop.
Dutch Bros Coffee announced its Harker Heights location will open up on Wednesday.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Move over Starbucks, Harker Heights will soon have a new coffee shop.
Dutch Bros Coffee announced its Harker Heights location will open up on Wednesday.
“HARKER HEIGHTS! Our GRAND OPENING is on 11/30! Roll through our newest Dutch Bros Coffee location at 650 E. FM 2410!,” the company announced on Facebook. “We’re stoked to see ya there!”
The coffee, smoothie and iced drink provider, headquartered in Oregon, has two locations in Killeen. It opened the most recent one on Clear Creek Road in February, and built its first Killeen location in 2021 along Stan Schlueter Loop.
Hours of operation at the shops are 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Harker Heights location will be the first Dutch Bros location in that city. Dutch Bros has two locations in Temple.
“Dutch Bros started in 1992 as a pushcart by the railroad tracks in downtown Grants Pass, Oregon,” according to the company.
The company now has more than 500 locations in 12 states, and started building in Texas and Oklahoma in 2021.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.