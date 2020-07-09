Early voting

Area residents voting in the July 14 runoff election can cast their ballots at the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive (the former DPS building), seen here Monday morning. The Annex is one of several early voting locations in Bell County.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

The final week of early voting for Central Texas runoff elections brought numbers for Bell, Coryell  and Lampasas counties.

In Bell County, at six voting locations, election officials reported 671 daily in-person votes on Thursday making the overall total to 6,819. 

Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton — 120

Bell County Annex in Killeen — 47

Killeen Community Center — 227

Temple Annex — 115

Salado Church of Christ — 44

Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center — 118

The overall total votes cast in Bell County to date, including mail-in votes, is 7,934.

In Coryell County, 266 votes were cast in person on Thursday.

Copperas Cove — 129

Gatesville — 137

The total votes for Coryell County, including mail-in votes, is 3,670

In Lampasas, there were 15 in-person votes on Thursday, totaling overall to 87 so far in the early voting numbers. 

Early voting ends Friday. Election Day for the runoff is Tuesday.

Monique Brand - Killeen Daily Herald

mbrand@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567

City Hall Reporter

Monique 'Mo' Brand joined the Herald in May 2019. Before that, she covered border coverage and county government in Arizona. She also worked as a reporter in Kerrville, Los Angeles, and Norfolk Virginia. The U.S. Navy veteran grew up in Killeen.

