The final week of early voting for Central Texas runoff elections brought numbers for Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties.
In Bell County, at six voting locations, election officials reported 671 daily in-person votes on Thursday making the overall total to 6,819.
Bell County Courthouse Annex in Belton — 120
Bell County Annex in Killeen — 47
Killeen Community Center — 227
Temple Annex — 115
Salado Church of Christ — 44
Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center — 118
The overall total votes cast in Bell County to date, including mail-in votes, is 7,934.
In Coryell County, 266 votes were cast in person on Thursday.
Copperas Cove — 129
Gatesville — 137
The total votes for Coryell County, including mail-in votes, is 3,670
In Lampasas, there were 15 in-person votes on Thursday, totaling overall to 87 so far in the early voting numbers.
Early voting ends Friday. Election Day for the runoff is Tuesday.
