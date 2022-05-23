With promises to be a “dealer for the people,” Elder Mitsubishi is coming to the Killeen area.
According to General Manager Laury Thorson, the dealership purchased the lot at 4600 E. Central Texas Expressway in December and has been working on renovating what used to be the Patriot used car lot ever since.
“It’s been a lot of work,” Thorson said.
The dealership will offer a variety of Mitsubishi cars, including new and certified pre-owned vehicles. In addition, a service center will be available, which Thorson said will be staffed by “ASE” car technicians — which are those technicians certified by the national institute for automotive service excellence.
Thorson said that Elder Mitsubishi is a “dealer for the people,” meaning that the dealership will focus on servicing residents, not simply turning a profit. Colleague Dave Schaffer said that Elder Mitsubishi will help residents find the car of their dreams “regardless of whether they have good credit or bad credit.”
“I’m just excited to serve the community,” Thorson said.
The dealership hopes to open June 1.
