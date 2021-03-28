Name: Mason Ellis
Age: 31
Title: Chief Financial Officer/ Co-owner
Business name and address: Ellis Air, 3513 Florence Road, Killeen, Texas, 76542
Question: What does your business provide?
Answer: Heating/ Air conditioning and indoor air quality
Question: When did you get into business ownership?
Answer: 2012
Question: When did you bring your business to the local area?
Answer: My dad did when he opened in 1988
Question: Why did you start the business?
Answer: To help people in the community.
Question: What service do you provide to the local residents?
Answer: Repairing and replacing air conditioning equipment and improving indoor air quality and comfort.
Question: How has the coronavirus affected your business?
Answer: Things are definitely different but as humans, we have to adapt to our surroundings. We are having to mask up, wash our hands, and wear protective gear in order to keep everyone safe.
Question: What else do you want readers to know about your business?
Answer: We have installed over 1,000 air cleaners that not only improve the quality of air by eliminating bacteria, allergens and viruses but are also proven to kill COVID-19.
