After more than 40 years in practice, Dr. Austin Ruiz is shuttering the doors of his office, Killeen Vision Source, at 416 N. Gray St. in Killeen — but he will still be practicing optometry locally.
Ruiz, 65, has partnered with Dr. Tommy Lucas of First Eye Care in Killeen to move into semi-retirement.
“It was just time,” Ruiz said. “I was tired of running a business.”
Ruiz has lived in the Killeen area since he was 5 years old. His father was also an optometrist, and seeing his father help a child see clearly for the first time inspired Ruiz to follow in his footsteps.
“My father was taking care of — a soldier brought his kid in; he couldn’t have been more than 8, 10 months old. He had accommodative esotropia, so his eyes turned,” he said. “So my father made some itty-bitty glasses for him, and I saw my father put the glasses on and I can still see that kid today.”
Ruiz said that when his father put the glasses on, the kid looked around, then turned, looked at his father and started beaming.
“A big old grin, just like this,” Ruiz said pointing at his own huge grin. “And that, for me, is what I wanted to do. I wanted to make people happy.”
In his 40 years as one of just a few licensed optometrists in Killeen, Ruiz has built a portfolio of around 30,000 patients, all of whom can now access their records from Lucas’s practice. In that time, Ruiz said the profession has changed dramatically.
“When I started in 1982 you couldn’t dilate pupils, you couldn’t prescribe mediation or treat glaucoma,” he said.
Today, optometrists can prescribe eye medication and diagnose illnesses and can refer patients to ophthalmologists, who perform surgery on eyes, and work with opticians, who help patients with adjusting and finding the right eyeglasses.
Additionally, Ruiz explained that health care has become more reliant on third-party payments. In 1981, only 10% of payments would come from third parties; now doctors would be lucky to receive 5% of their payments in cash, Ruiz said.
Despite this, Ruiz said that he never saw his patients as “walking dollar signs.”
“I found out from a professor a long time ago, ‘Find out someone’s wants and needs and the money will follow,’” Ruiz said.
It hasn’t always been easy, but Ruiz said that he received a lot of advice while in school, including what to do when patients tried to squirrel out of payments.
For example, Ruiz said that he had been told by a colleague that, at some point in his career, a patient with one eye would come to his practice and say “Look doctor, I’ve only got one eye. That means that I only have to pay for half a test, right?”
“And it happened! Twice! And I said, ‘Well, if you’ve only got one eye, then that means it’s twice as valuable, right?’” he said laughing.
A long partnership
When Lucas started his practice 16 years ago, it was at 2102 S. W.S. Young Drive, near the Killeen Mall.
“Dr. (Donald) Bockin needed to sell his practice,” he said. “I did some research and looked into it; eventually I decided that it was a good idea.”
Lucas has expanded business and now works with seven optometrists at three locations: Killeen, Salado and Copperas Cove. Lucas’s primary office, Killeen First Eye Care, is at 3123 E. Central Texas Expressway in the old Carolina Ale House restaurant, which sat vacant about three years before he bought it. Lucas said the property has been renovated to include testing and work areas and to include “the largest selection of eyewear in Bell County.”
Despite his close proximity to Ruiz’s practice, the optometrists were never in a “competitive situation,” Lucas said. “There are so many thousands of people to take care of.”
“There was enough for everybody,” Ruiz added.
Lucas and Ruiz have worked together to meet the ever-increasing demands of Killeen’s population as the “last independent optometrist office left in Killeen,” Lucas said.
Lucas’ friendship truly shone when Ruiz was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017.
“For almost all of 2017 and 2018, I was out of the office,” Ruiz said.
He didn’t shut down. Instead, Lucas and other optometrists helped see Ruiz’s patients and keep the office running.
“There are only about 5,000 optometrists in Texas,” Lucas said, “and (Ruiz) is very well known.”
Ruiz received three rounds of chemotherapy in January 2017, and one each that February, March, April, May and June. He also received a bone marrow transplant in July, but still tested positive for the disease.
It wasn’t until Ruiz underwent custom chemotherapy in 2018 that his cancer disappeared.
He returned to work in January 2019. In an interview that same year, Ruiz said his faith helped him keep going. “I told God that I was not sure why he was putting me or my family though this, but I know one day the why will be revealed to me. I had to figure out God is in control.”
What’s next?
Ruiz is still in the process of moving his equipment to Lucas’s practice. Once the merger is complete, he said, his old office will be put up for lease or sale, but his patients can still see him on Mondays and Tuesdays at First Eye Care in Killeen.
“We’re just really honored that Dr. Ruiz wants to work with us,” Lucas said, adding that he hopes to match Ruiz’s 40 years of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.