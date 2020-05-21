If you’re lucky enough to have a long weekend away from work, you’re likely to want to fill that time with some fun. View the listing for ideas and start planning ahead.
Local Events
The Downtown Killeen Farmers Market will be from 3 to 6 p.m. every Tuesday in the Santa Fe Plaza parking lot between Gray Street and Eighth Street. Local farmers, bakers, and specialty product makers will be selling their goods. Vendors interested in participating are encouraged to call Revitalization Planner Deirdre Kirk at 254-501-7641.
The Copperas Cove Farmer’s Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday until Nov. 12 at the corner of Avenue D and Second Street. Contact Ashley Wilson at awilson@copperascovetx.gov for more information on how to become a vendor.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host a social-distance-friendly Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday from March 23 to June 27. There will be local crafters, vendors, farmers and growers in attendance.
The Reel Time Theater, Building 334, 31st St., Fort Hood, is hosting a screening of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” at 4 p.m. May 24. Visitors will need to wear a face mask upon entry and there will be a maximum of 50 people per screening allowed. Adult admission is $5.75 and children are $4.75 each.
Belton Lake Outdoor Recreation Area, North Nolan Road and Cottage Road, Fort Hood, is featuring free access to boating, fishing, and hike and bike trails for a limited time every day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visitors must have a Department of Defense ID for access.
The Topsey Exotic Ranch and Drive-Thru Safari, 945 County Road 118, Copperas Cove, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, weather permitting. View more than 50 species of wildlife and buy a bag of feed for $1 and hand feed the animals from your car. Admission is $12 for adults, $10 for kids 3 to 12 years old, and kids 2 and under are free.
The Last Drive-In Picture Show, 2912 S. Highway 36, Gatesville, shows double features every week. Admission is $10 per car load. This week’s double feature, showing nightly from May 22 through May 27, will be “Missing Link” at 8:30 p.m. and “The Vast of Night” at 10 p.m. Visitors must observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask or face covering when outside of their car at all times.
The Blue Starlite Boutique Mini Urban Drive-In, both the Austin and Round Rock location, have a variety of movies lined up for moviegoers to enjoy. Visit www.bluestarlitedrivein.com for a complete schedule, to purchase tickets in advance (highly recommended, as slots fill fast), and for important information on new social-distancing guidelines.
Local parks and trails are still open to the public, however many amenities, such as playgrounds and courts, may be closed to encourage social distancing. Some, but not all, Texas State Parks are open for day use and passes must be reserved in advance online at www.tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/. Limited overnight camping at some state parks are now available; visit the website for availability and reservations.
The Mystery Book Club meets at 1:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Barnes & Noble Bookstore, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway, Harker Heights. All mystery book lovers are welcome. The club will resume meeting June 2 and will follow social distancing guidelines. For information, contact Marcene Saunders-Martinez at 830-357-8314.
Family Fun
The Harker Heights Public Library hosts a virtual Music Time with Miss Lisa every Monday at 10:15 a.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/. The library also livestreams a variety of children’s programs, story times, and other activities on Facebook throughout the week. There are now contactless curbside pick-up and walk-in hours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
The Killeen Public Library hosts virtual story times and crafts throughout the week on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/KilleenLibrary/. The library also shares family-friendly activities, Spanish-language story time, as well as information on how to obtain a virtual library card and other resources. Curbside pickup is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Call the Main Library at 254-501-8996 or the Copper Mountain Branch Library at 254-501-7871 to schedule a pickup.
Rock and Roll Playhouse features livestream episodes with special guests, crafts, live music, and more fun for families every weekday at 2 p.m. on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/RRPHKIDS/.
The Kennedy Center’s Artist-in-Residence at Home, Mo Willems, hosts a new episode of “Lunch Doodles” every weekday at noon on the center’s YouTube page, www.bit.ly/3eM5mKM. Each episode features an art lesson and exploration of creativity for viewers of all ages and skills.
Dolly Parton is hosting a limited series, “Goodnight with Dolly: Imagination Library Bedtime Stories with Dolly Parton,” with a new episode launching at 6 p.m. every Thursday. This ten-week series features a story and a song accompaniment in each episode. Go to www.imaginationlibrary.com/goodnight-with-dolly/ to view.
Popsicle’s Instagram account, @popsicle, hosts a livestream virtual recess at 1 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. Activities are geared toward kids 6-12 years of age and don’t require any special supplies or equipment, and can be completed in under 20 minutes.
Museums and Exhibits
The children’s museum, Thinkery Austin, hosts virtual Thinkery at Home activities throughout the week. Facebook Live Story Time is at 10 a.m. every weekday, Story Time in Spanish at 10 a.m. every Wednesday and Sunday, STEAM activities every Wednesday and Sunday at noon, and a Facebook Live Design Challenge every Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m. for an introduction and again at 4 p.m. for show and tell. Go to www.thinkeryaustin.org/thinkery-at-home/ for links to these events and more.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University launched the Mayborn at Home program to offer online activities that families can do at home together, as well as virtual tours of its many exhibits. Go to www.baylor.edu/mayborn/ to explore the museum from the comfort of your home.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum in Waco is now open for a limited number of in-person visitors. The museum also hosts a virtual Story Time with Audrey at 10:30 a.m. every Friday on the museum’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/txrangermuseum/. There are also as free resources for students learning from home, like ten-minute lesson plans, activity sheets, and more at www.texasranger.org.
The Bell County Museum offers at-home learning materials for free at www.bellcountymuseum.org/p/education/at-home-learning. Lessons focus on history, science, crafts, and more. The museum will also reopen for in-person visitors June 2.
The Dallas World Aquarium offers livestreams of its Large Freshwater River Exhibit to view manatees and more, as well as its Cenote Exhibit, where sharks can be spotted. Go to www.dwazoo.com/animal-cams/ to view the livestream.
The Houston Zoo offers live webcam views of seven different exhibits to include gorillas, giraffes, elephants, and more. Go to www.houstonzoo.org/explore/webcams/ to view the live feed.
The Smithsonian has a number of online materials for children and teens focusing on a variety of subjects like science, art, history, conservation, and more. Go to www.si.edu/kids to access these free activities.
