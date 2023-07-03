Florence Chem 1.jpg

At least 100 people gather in the cafeteria at Florence High School on June 18, 2022, to voice their objections to Exfluor Research Corporation becoming their new neighbor.

 Emily Hilley-Sierzchula | Herald

In a rare move, a chemical manufacturer that was seeking to open a plant near Florence has canceled its plans but has opened a new application to expand its operations in another Williamson County burg, Round Rock.

At the end of last year, Exfluor Research Corporation and a local environmental group were gearing up for a battle. But on May 24, Exfluor filed a “motion to withdraw the application without prejudice,” which was confirmed by an order from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality State Office of Administrative Hearings the same day.

