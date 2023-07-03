In a rare move, a chemical manufacturer that was seeking to open a plant near Florence has canceled its plans but has opened a new application to expand its operations in another Williamson County burg, Round Rock.
At the end of last year, Exfluor Research Corporation and a local environmental group were gearing up for a battle. But on May 24, Exfluor filed a “motion to withdraw the application without prejudice,” which was confirmed by an order from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality State Office of Administrative Hearings the same day.
“On average, less than 5% of air permit applications are withdrawn,” according to Laura L. Lopez, TCEQ media and community relations manager, via email on June 30.
After Exfluor submitted its initial air quality permit application on July 9, 2021, the TCEQ received more than 400 public comments and contested case hearing requests regarding the proposal. According to the TCEQ’s notice of application and preliminary decision on Feb. 24, 2022, “the proposed facility will emit the following contaminants: hydrogen fluorides, carbon monoxide, hazardous air pollutants, nitrogen oxides and organic compounds. ... The executive director has made a preliminary decision to issue the permit because it meets all rules and regulations.”
At a meeting in Austin on Dec. 14, 2022, the three TCEQ commissioners unanimously decided that 10 issues brought forth by nine individual residents and the North San Gabriel Alliance would be considered at a contested case hearing. The hearing was set for May 30 but was canceled after the TCEQ accepted the withdrawal.
‘IT’S NOT OVER YET’
The TCEQ on June 23, sent a letter to residents and everyone who commented on the project to let them know the application had been withdrawn.
“I was incredibly happy when I learned they’d withdrawn their application and we don’t have to go to court because that was going to cost a lot more money,” said Patricia McCormick Mulvihill, president of the Alliance’s board of directors, who spoke with the Herald on Monday. “It’s a big, big win and we’re celebrating but they’re not gone yet. They’ve pulled a permit to build a storage facility out there at the same location. We’re concerned about what they’ll be storing there because the land is meant for houses and kids and families, not industrial use.”
Mulvihill is one of a group of cousins who formed the North San Gabriel Alliance after hearing about the proposed Exfluor site that was planned at 1100 County Road 236. The location is less than a mile away from the family’s generational land.
Because the application was dismissed “without prejudice,” the door is open for the company to submit another application to the TCEQ in the future, according to Lopez.
“We cannot speculate on the company’s intentions,” she said.
Mulvihill said the Alliance is going to continue to keep an eye on Exfluor.
“It’s not over yet,” she said. “We haven’t stopped fighting. We’re going to keep an eye out for any TCEQ notices in the newspaper regarding Exfluor because (TCEQ) has to publish it, just in case they do try again.”
Before canceling its Florence-area application, Exfluor on March 10, submitted an “air permit amendment project for Permit No. 84719, which is currently pending,” Lopez said. “The project proposes to expand operations at their existing location at 2350 Double Creek Drive in Round Rock.”
