As Killeen moves into the spending season, its finances look steady.
According to financial analyst Susan Anderson of Valley View Consulting, the Killeen city government has added $46.3 million to its investment portfolio since the end of last year. And while a significant portion of this funding is a result of an influx of COVID-19 related stimulus money and bond issue revenue, the city is still up by a sizable margin.
“This really has been an anomalous year,” she said, “and in more ways than one.”
Investment yields from last year have dropped from 126% to 29%, due largely to a “dramatic drop” in interest rates. Low interest rates are common across the nation due to a policy decision by the Federal Reserve Board in an effort to stimulate the economy with low-cost loans.
Additionally, Anderson explained that although the city’s rate of return is down to 0.29% from last quarter’s rate of 0.45%, the reduction is correlated by an expiration of laddered investments.
“You could not get any bang for your buck,” Anderson said.
Finally, the city’s interest yields for 2021 were roughly $800,000, a reduction of about $1.1 million from last year’s interest yield of $1.9 million.
Despite these setbacks, Anderson remains convinced that the market is beginning to open up to cautious speculation.
“We are starting to see a more pronounced growth in the yield curve that is growing day by day to see higher interest rates,” Anderson said.
A rise in securities-based interest rates have opened a weary market to more speculative investment, and has led Anderson to purchase more treasuries and agencies.
Additionally, as Killeen begins work on capital improvement projects it finds itself depleting its cash position, resulting in an effective liquidation of approximately 3% into demand accounts.
The city isn’t fully out of the woods, as COVID-19’s impact on laddered investment revenue cannot be understated. Certificates of deposit, while popular, have remained absurdly low due to artificially low rates set by the FED. The maturation of bonds purchased over the past 24 months will result in a lower yield than those purchased in 2019 and, potentially, in 2022.
Anderson pointed out that the city’s current laddered portfolio, which “used to be filled with interest rates of 1%, 2%, and 3%,”
“We have one left from when we were buying before the pandemic which has an attractive interest rate,” she said.
Overall, the city is “currently outperforming the market,” and can look forward to a productive investment year in 2022.
Budget largely on track
Killeen’s Fiscal Year 2022 Budget is largely on target, according to Executive Director of Finance Jon Locke.
The city is currently $8.3 million over revenue and $7.3 million under budgeted expenses, Locke said. The city sits with a fund balance of approximately $31 million, or 24% of the total budget.
The biggest loss so far has come with the Water and Sewer Department’s revenue, which is currently $300,000 under projected revenue. According to Locke, this is largely due to significant rainfall that has deterred residents from watering their lawns.
The position leaves the department with a revenue of $41.8 million against the city’s current expenses of $42.3 million, a $500,000 that will be made up by the Water and Sewer Fund.
However, the city’s solid waste department has ended the year $2 million above its current expenses of $19.5 million with a revenue of $21.5 million. The department surpassed expected revenue by $1.5 million and will have an additional $900,000 to work with after budgeted expenses. Some of this windfall comes from a recent auction in which the department sold off some of its older and phased out vehicles.
Drainaige projects were more or less unaffected, with projected revenues meeting actual revenue within $100,000.
Finally, the city’s Department of Aviation has finished this quarter much lower than budgeted at $5.7 million, though Locke said this is largely due to the city not spending the entirety of an unspecified grant. Locke also drew attention to the enplanements at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, which he said are 30% higher than last year. Expenses also remain a non-issue as the department’s revenue is $500,000 more than projected expenses and even higher than actual expenses.
Additionally, the city’s Hotel Occupancy Tax experienced its largest single year at a record $2.7 million in revenue, $400,000 over projections.
Despite setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Killeen is on track to build on momentum gained from this year to accelerate its growth and address much-needed development projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.