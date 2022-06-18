Despite the scorching heat on Saturday, plenty of people came out to the Rosa Hereford Killeen Comunity Center to attend the Juneteenth event set up by Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.
The event is a way for the Chamber to help raise funds for Black-owned businesses in the area, which the organization has done for the past three years.
“IBCC raises funds annually to support Black-owned businesses to create entrepreneurial opportunities that will fuel economic prosperity and serve as a bridge for low-income families to move up to generational wealth status,” according to a press release from IBCC.
According to IBCC spokeswoman Monique Brand, attendance ranged from 350 to 400 people during the seven-hour event.
Chamber President Ronnie Russell also said 62 runners took part in the event’s 5K in the morning.
Activities ranged from a water slide, a quick firefighter training course, a cook out, and a dunk tank where kids took turns throwing balls to dunk a Killeen firefighter.
Members of KFD were rooting on 2-year-old Kannon Williamson as he got ready to throw a ball to dunk one of their coworkers.
“We met our $10,000 goal last year and were able to award three grants to local small businesses,” Russell said. “Our goal is to raise at least $20,000 this year to make more grants available.”
Later Saturday, Russell said the organization reached $19,000 in funds raised, nearly doubling last year’s total.
The IBCC annually gifts Black business owners with grants made possible by partnering with other community organizations and corporations that are interested in reinvesting funds back into the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.