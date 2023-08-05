COPPERAS COVE — When her dad told her she should find a place to start a business and invest in her future, Tanya Sparks took that advice to heart and now she is the proud owner of “The House on Main,” a coffee shop and more in downtown Copperas Cove.
“He said I needed to find something and figure out what I wanted to do for myself, instead of just working for someone else,” said Sparks, a longtime Coryell County resident who first came to Central Texas in 1989 when her father, Rick Rogers, was stationed with the U.S. Army at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos).
“I was looking around and I figured I needed to find something I could (also) rent out to other people, so that I could have money coming in to help toward the mortgage until I figure out what I wanted to do.”
Sparks and Rogers celebrated the grand opening of the new business back in May. Along with a variety of hot and cold coffee drinks, refreshers, smoothies, and snacks, the shop at 303 S. Main Ave. also houses a small clothing boutique, massage therapist, hair stylist, and eyelash studio.
Rogers, who served 22 years in the military, manages the business during the week while Sparks commutes to her job as controller for a Harley-Davidson motorcycle dealership in Round Rock. The old soldier says business has been good so far.
“It can always be better, but I feel pretty comfortable with it,” he said. “We’re not breaking any records, but we weren’t anticipating that, anyway. We’re getting more repeat customers, instead of just new ones. They don’t come in every day, but once a week, maybe a couple of times a week.”
The coffee shop is part of an old renovated house that once contained a medical supply business, Sparks said. It is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. As the school year gets underway, doors may open beginning at 9 a.m. during the week as Rick gets busy with helping make sure grandkids get where they need to be in the morning.
There is inside and outside seating, including a dining room table just outside the original kitchen area where Sparks and Rogers sat to talk about their new venture. Asked who is the coffee expert in the family, daughter quickly pointed to father.
“He’s done really good with it,” she said. “I don’t have a lot of patience for that, but he does.”
Rick added: “I just figured it out. Did some reading and a lot of practice.”
One custom drink Rogers created is a house specialty called the “Carlee” (Car-lay), a blended iced coffee reminiscent of an Italian coffee drink.
“It comes out like a frappé but a little thicker, and it’s got a real strong coffee taste,” Rick said. “I named it after the gal who suggested it. She was here from California, and she wanted a blended coffee. I had no idea. She told me how they did it back home, but it just didn’t come out right.
“She took it and said it was good, but after she left, I started doing a little research. Really, it’s something that comes from Italy. So I was finally able to get that together and it turned out pretty good. I even had an Italian lady come in and she said, ‘That is just perfect.’”
Tanya, meanwhile, is also continuing with plans to expand the facility by creating a venue out back for birthday parties, bridal showers, and other events. Running a business has been a challenge at times, but she is enjoying it and says Rick deserves a lot of credit for the success they have enjoyed so far.
“It’s a lot of work; a lot of money,” she said. “My dad has really helped a lot. He pushed me to do this and added a lot to get it open and going. Dad works faster than I do — I like to take my time with things — so he helped kind of nudge me along.”
With a Starbucks and Dunkin’ located along Business 190 on the east side of town, Sparks and Rogers say they are not trying to compete with those coffee giants, but simply hope to offer a hometown alternative for people on the west side of Cove and the downtown area.
“People who have come in here say this is better than Starbucks,” Rick said. “I don’t know if they are saying that because they don’t want to make the trip over there. I’ve never been in there — well, maybe once — so I don’t know what Starbucks is like.”
“I wouldn’t say we’re competing. We’re just offering something different, in a different area of Cove. That’s something we didn’t realize … we’ve had so many people say they like having something like this on this side of town, so they don’t have to go all the way down there.
“Everyone who comes in likes it. We’ve had no negative comments on social media or anything — knock on wood. What I hear a lot is it’s just a nice, cozy, comfortable, welcoming environment. Something different than what you typically see around here.”
(1) comment
Best of luck and I wished I drank coffee but I don’t
