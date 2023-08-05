COPPERAS COVE — When her dad told her she should find a place to start a business and invest in her future, Tanya Sparks took that advice to heart and now she is the proud owner of “The House on Main,” a coffee shop and more in downtown Copperas Cove.

“He said I needed to find something and figure out what I wanted to do for myself, instead of just working for someone else,” said Sparks, a longtime Coryell County resident who first came to Central Texas in 1989 when her father, Rick Rogers, was stationed with the U.S. Army at Fort Hood (now Fort Cavazos).

Royntx

Best of luck and I wished I drank coffee but I don't

