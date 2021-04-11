Home nationally have sold at a very high rate while locally very few homes are available for purchase.
Michael DeHart, the association executive for the Fort Hood Area Association of Realtors, tried to explain why the housing market is where it is in the Killeen-Fort Hood area.
“The biggest issue in the current market is that there are not enough houses for sale. This results in multiple offers for each house, often driving the cost up,” DeHart said. “There are currently 95 homes active in the MLS (Multiple Listing Service). Of those, 32 are priced at $200K or more.”
On top of the 32 homes at $200,000 or more, there have been homes sold in the Killeen area at $400,000 and $500,000 as well, but DeHart says this is nothing new.
“Yes, there are some pretty expensive homes being built, but that is not new. Areas like Bella Charca and the Ridge at Stillhouse have been around for years. They aren’t in the city limits of Killeen but are part of our market,” he said. “The ten most expensive homes in our MLS right now are on Flander Drive, Morganite Lane, Sparrow Road, Siltstone Loop, Azura Way, Hathaway Lane, Sunny Beach Court, Grove Road and Blue Nile Drive.”
Nationally, the Associated Press reported about how much home sales have gone up in a story at the end of March.
Home sales have jumped in the past year, driven by a desire for more space among those Americans fortunate enough to keep their jobs, the Associated Press story reported.
With roughly one-quarter of workers doing their jobs from home, along with children going to school online, families have sought out houses rather than apartments, or moved to larger homes, according to the AP account.
The number of available homes collapsed nearly one-third by February compared with a year earlier, to just over 1 million, according to the National Association of Realtors. That’s the sharpest yearly drop on records dating back to 1982.
Sales of new and existing homes fell sharply in February, mostly because of unseasonably cold winter weather and ice storms in Texas and other southern states. Yet existing home sales were still 9% higher in February compared with a year ago.
