NOLANVILLE — Travelers on Interstate 14 in Nolanville Thursday morning may have noticed about 10 large brush piles on fire.

The fires are part of an effort to clear land along the interstate that will one day be developed, officials said.

A landowner clearing the area of trees near North Central Texas Expressway, between Nolanville and Harker Heights, has begun multiple brush fires along the road on the morning of March 16.
nolanvillefires-4.jpg

After clearing the area along North Central Texas Expressway in Nolanville of its trees, workers in skid steers contain the brush fire by pushing excess towards the flame's center.

