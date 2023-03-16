NOLANVILLE — Travelers on Interstate 14 in Nolanville Thursday morning may have noticed about 10 large brush piles on fire.
The fires are part of an effort to clear land along the interstate that will one day be developed, officials said.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 5:24 pm
NOLANVILLE — Travelers on Interstate 14 in Nolanville Thursday morning may have noticed about 10 large brush piles on fire.
The fires are part of an effort to clear land along the interstate that will one day be developed, officials said.
The burn piles are on private property belonging to the Haun family, said Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda.
“They are from clearing cedar,” the city manager said in an email to the Herald. “Formal plans have not been submitted but they have spoken to Economic Development about some possible concepts.”
Brian O’Connor with Nolanville Economic Development Corporation also provided a statement to the Herald.
“The Nolanville Economic Development Corporation (NEDC) is working closely with the Haun’s to explore the highest and best use of the site,” he said. “The city has included the Haun property, among other properties, in a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) that is currently under development. The TIRZ will allow the city to reimburse private developers for making public improvements. Public improvements include water, sewer, parking, lighting, landscaping, etc.”
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
