Fireworks stands have been open for business along roadways outside of the Killeen city limits as the Fourth of July holiday is coming up Sunday.
Scott Wetzel, one of the sellers of the fireworks at a Mr. W Fireworks stand on Farm to Market Road 2484 south of Killeen, said his stand has been open and selling since June 23.
He also said some of the big ticket fireworks like one called “Warfield” and one called “God’s Wrath” have already sold out.
He added that they are hoping to match what they did last year and sell completely out of fireworks by Sunday evening.
The stand on FM 2484 was still well stocked with fireworks on Thursday afternoon.
According to NBC News, there is a national fireworks shortage this year, with supplies down about 30% from last year. The article said that it is much harder for buyers to find what they’re looking for and that prices are higher.
There are also a couple of stands on Texas Highway 195 south of Killeen for anyone interested in buying fireworks for the holiday.
It is illegal to sell, possess or discharge fireworks within city limits.
Fireworks are legal in the unincorporated areas of Bell County.
