The Flavors of Central Texas, an annual culinary event in Killeen, will be taking on a new format in 2022 by going digital.
People who are interested can purchase a ticket that will give them access codes to the restaurants that are participating in the 2022 event, scheduled for next month, and allow for them to visit the restaurants to get samples of food for the entire month of January.
In previous years, the Flavors of Central Texas was held in a single day at a single venue — the Killeen Civic and Conference Center — and the restaurants would set up tables there.
In a press release, Killeen Chamber of Commerce said “Attendees who purchase a ticket will be able to view all offers and visit each restaurant, bakery, ice cream parlor, or new local dive to try their sample at a time of their choosing, anytime in January.”
Attendees can purchase a ticket off of the webpage, in which they will be sent an e-mail that will give them access codes to the restaurants, bakeries, and ice cream parlors participating in Flavors of Central Texas. This will also let attendees know what items they will be getting for free — with the purchase of the ticket — from the vendors. The “early bird” tickets are available now through Dec. 31 for $15 each.
Attendees can choose from “flavor”, which will introduce them to new places to eat, or they can choose “fun”, which will show them new places to discover and have fun.
The event will be going from Jan. 1-31 and will offer prizes to attendees for the “Fullest Fan” and “Funnest Fan.”
Those interested in attending 2022’s Flavors of Central Texas can visit https://killeenchamber.com/flavors-of-central-texas to purchase a ticket.
