The North San Gabriel Alliance, formed by a trio of cousins, say the proposed Exfluor chem plant does not fit into their neighborhood of ‘family residences, including historical farms, ranches, and homes, water recreation areas, agricultural lands and wildlife conservation areas.’
The state’s environmental regulatory agency has approved a contested case hearing regarding a controversial chemical manufacturing plant proposed near Florence, so now what?
“The decision was expected,” said Exfluor Research Corporation Co-owner Thomas Bierschenk, who answered a few questions from the Herald. “The decision made by the TCEQ commissioners was consistent with the input from the parties. We will be preparing for the hearing that should take place in a few months.”
At a meeting in Austin on Dec. 14, the three Texas Commission on Environmental Quality commissioners unanimously decided that 10 issues brought forth by nine individual residents and the North San Gabriel Alliance will be considered at a contested case hearing, which is a process similar to a trial.
“We’re fighting to the end,” said Patricia McCormick Mulvihill, president of the Alliance’s board of directors, who spoke with the Herald last week. “We’re fighting for our great-grandchildren because this land is supposed to be theirs. We love and honor this land.”
The TCEQ has received hundreds of public comments and contested case hearing requests regarding Exfluor’s air quality permit application. According to the TCEQ’s notice of application and preliminary decision on Feb. 24, “the proposed facility will emit the following contaminants: hydrogen fluorides, carbon monoxide, hazardous air pollutants, nitrogen oxides and organic compounds ... The executive director has made a preliminary decision to issue the permit because it meets all rules and regulations.”
‘In the Family’
The proposed Exfluor site, 1100 County Road 236, is less than a mile away from the McCormick cousins’ family land.
“I’m part of the seventh generation on these thousand acres of land,” Mulvihill said. “It’s been in the family since 1852. My father wanted his great-great-great grandchildren to have this place to be in nature. That’s why we went ballistic when we heard about this Exfluor proposal. These are forever chemicals that once released into the environment, don’t go away.”
Mulvihill lives in the Dallas area; but for the past 15 years, she and her husband have been living in a cabin part-time at the site while working to clear a portion of the family land — which is held in a trust — to build their retirement home.
“If this hadn’t happened, we would have already started construction,” Mulvihill said. “We’ve gotten the well put in and electricity lines installed, so this year was going to be the year to start construction. It’s been really sad because this land is our pride and joy.”
Mulvihill said that her husband offered to buy the land from Exfluor, which declined.
“We don’t want Exfluor to go out of business,” she said. “We just want them to relocate to an industrial zone where they can be properly regulated. So far, they are in the permit stage so it wouldn’t be too late for them to go somewhere else.”
‘State-of-the-art’
Exfluor said the “state-of-the-art” facility would be safe for area residents and would benefit the local economy.
“It will incorporate the best available control technologies so that our employees and neighbors are safe,” Bierschenk said. “We retained a reputable engineering firm to craft our permitted, authorized activities to comply with TCEQ’s requirements, which are designed to be protective.”
Bierschenk said the company is “green.”
“Exfluor has consistently gone over and beyond what is required to protect the environment,” he said. “Even though our building fits nicely on three acres, we purchased 36 acres so we could maintain an uninterrupted greenbelt for wildlife and for aesthetic appeal. As a rural resident of Williamson County, I’m interested in maintaining the availability of clean water for residents that rely on the Trinity Aquifer. We plan to recycle almost 99% of our process water. The amount of water needed for our building will be considerably less than the amount of water needed for a family of three.”
According to Exfluor, the project would benefit many Williamson County residents.
“For the most part, I believe the people of Florence are very excited about having Exfluor as a neighbor,” Bierschenk said. “I believe they recognize that a high-tech company like ours not only brings high-paying jobs to the area, but our employees will be spending money in local stores and restaurants. We may also be a catalyst for other technology companies to locate to the area.”
Based in Round Rock, “Exfluor Research Corporation began in 1984 with the purpose of developing a commercially viable method for conversion of hydrocarbons to fluorocarbons using elemental fluorine,” according to the company’s website. “Today ... you can find our products and technology on everything from satellites to televisions.”
