The state’s environmental regulatory agency has approved a contested case hearing regarding a controversial chemical manufacturing plant proposed near Florence, so now what?

“The decision was expected,” said Exfluor Research Corporation Co-owner Thomas Bierschenk, who answered a few questions from the Herald. “The decision made by the TCEQ commissioners was consistent with the input from the parties. We will be preparing for the hearing that should take place in a few months.”

Chem Plant 1.jpg

Patricia McCormick Mulvihill and a group of her cousins founded the North San Gabriel Alliance after learning about plans for a chemical manufacturing plant near their family’s land.
florence map

The North San Gabriel Alliance, formed by a trio of cousins, say the proposed Exfluor chem plant does not fit into their neighborhood of ‘family residences, including historical farms, ranches, and homes, water recreation areas, agricultural lands and wildlife conservation areas.’
Chem Plant 2.jpg

The McCormick cousins’ land in north Williamson County near Florence has been in the family for multiple generations and is being held in a trust for future McCormicks.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.