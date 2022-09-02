For the first time since February, Killeen gas pumps had a price tag of under $3 per gallon this week.
On Thursday, the Walmart gas station on Lowes Boulevard was selling a gallon of regular for $2.99, and then on Friday it was down to $2.97.
Updated: September 2, 2022 @ 6:59 pm
It was a welcome relief to many area motorists, who have been paying above $3 and even $4 per gallon for the past few months — right after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, igniting skyrocketing gas prices worldwide.
Gas could still be found locally for under $3 in the last week of February in the Killeen area, but by March 5 it had soared to an average of $3.54 per gallon.
“After a seemingly never-ending spring of price-hikes at the pump, gas prices gas prices have declined every week of the summer and are expected to be the lowest since March 3 and 20% lower than on July 4,” according to a release from GasBuddy, which monitors prices at the pumps nationwide.
QuikTrip, 806 E Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen, was also down to $2.97 per gallon Friday afternoon, and in Harker Heights on Friday, gas was down to $2.94 at Sam’s Club, Gasbuddy app users reported. Most local stations were still selling above the $3 mark Friday.
“It was a dizzying time as gas prices surged ahead of summer, which caused many Americans to rethink their summer travel plans, only for the longest decline in gas prices since the pandemic to start providing meaningful relief,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “As the sun sets on summer, gas prices are in far more familiar territory and could continue to decline well into fall, barring major disruptions from hurricanes and the likes.”
