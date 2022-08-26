Tilted Kilt Killeen

Members of the Tilted Kilt staff pose before the chain's grand-reopening Wednesday.

 Jack Dowling | Herald

After a two-year hiatus, the Tilted Kilt in Killeen is now open for business.

The food and brew establishment, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, reopened Wednesday after closing due to COVID-19 restrictions in March of 2020. Business hours for the UK-inspired pub are currently 3 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, though hours will change once hiring is complete.

