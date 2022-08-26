After a two-year hiatus, the Tilted Kilt in Killeen is now open for business.
The food and brew establishment, 2900 E. Central Texas Expressway, reopened Wednesday after closing due to COVID-19 restrictions in March of 2020. Business hours for the UK-inspired pub are currently 3 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, and from 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, though hours will change once hiring is complete.
“We’re doing a half-opening for the first few weeks,” Marketing Manager Dominique Fix said Friday.
According to Fix, the pub is hiring for all positions.
“Whether you’re a line cook or a waitress, we’re hiring everybody,” she said.
Once the establishment has settled, it will open at 11 a.m. every day, Fix said. While it was closed, Fix said the eatery expanded its patio, and now offers an enclosed, AC-cooled area for diners.
In addition, the marketing manager said the location now close to 50 TVs and projectors.
