There has been a decline in total sales of new vehicles for the month of July in Bell County, according to the latest Freeman Auto Report.
From January through July, consumers purchased 655 fewer new cars and trucks in Bell County compared to the same time last year, according to the monthly sales report.
The Freeman Auto Report totals the new vehicle registrations in the Central Texas Region, Including Bell, Coryell, Hill and McLennan counties.
Total sales for the four-county area from January through July are at 15,248 — 965 fewer than the 16,213 sold during the same time frame last year.
The report showed that Bell County had the most sales out of the four counties with a total of 1,349 vehicles sold in July. Jan. 1 through July sales for Bell County is 9,042.
Bell County’s numbers went down from last year’s total when dealers sold 1,720 new vehicles in July, and a total of 9,697 for the first seven months of 2019.
Ford was the most popular brand in Bell County in July with 223 new cars and trucks sold, The total number of Fords that were sold for the year is 1,488, according to the report.
Toyota came in second to Ford with 134 vehicles sold. The total number of Toyota vehicles sold for the year is 1,003, according to the report.
Coryell County
Coryell County dealers sold a total of 50 vehicles for the month of July which is less than the July 2019 sales of 73 vehicles. According to the report, Coryell County has sold 441 vehicles for January through July, which is also less than last year’s total of 462.
The most popular brand of vehicle for Coryell county for the month of July was tied between Chevrolet and Ram with a total of nine vehicles each. The total number of Chevrolet vehicles sold for the year thus far is 94 and the total number of Ram vehicles sold is 83, according to the report. There was a three-way tie between Dodge, Ford, and Honda, coming in second to Ram and Chevrolet with six vehicles each. The total number of new Dodge vehicles sold in the first seven months of the year is 35. Eighteen new Hondas and 17 Fords have also been sold in Coryell in that time.
In July, dealers in Bell County sold 629 more passenger cars (989) than trucks (360). In Coryell County, dealers sold 14 more passenger cars (32) than trucks (18), according to the report.
