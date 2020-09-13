There has been a decline in total sales of new vehicles for the month of August in Bell County, according to the latest Freeman Auto Report.
From January through August, consumers purchased 1,145 fewer new cars and trucks in Bell County compared to the same time last year, according to the monthly sales report.
The Freeman Auto Report totals the new vehicle registrations in the Central Texas Region, Including Bell, Coryell, Hill and McLennan counties.
Total sales for the four-county area from January through August are at 18,004 — 1,659 fewer than the 19,663 sold during the same time frame last year.
The report showed that Bell County had the most sales out of the four counties, with a total of 1,596 vehicles sold in August. Jan. 1 through August sales for Bell County is 10,638.
Bell County’s numbers went down from last year’s total when dealers sold 2,086 new vehicles in August, and a total of 11,783 for the first seven months of 2019.
Ford was the most popular brand in Bell County in August, with 278 new cars and trucks sold. The total number of Fords that were sold for the year is 1,766, according to the report.
Chevrolet and Toyota came in second to Ford with 193 vehicles sold. The total number of Chevrolet vehicles sold for the year is 1,283 and the total number of Toyota vehicles sold for the year is 1,196, according to the report.
Coryell County
Coryell County dealers sold a total of 52 vehicles for the month of August, which is less than the August 2019 sales of 97 vehicles. According to the report, Coryell County has sold 493 vehicles for January through August, which is also less than last year’s total of 559.
The most popular brand of vehicle for Coryell county for the month of August was Chevrolet with a total of 20 vehicles sold. Jeep came in second to Chevrolet with seven vehicles sold. The total number of Jeeps sold for the year is 63.
In August, dealers in Bell County sold 598 more passenger cars (1097) than trucks (499). In Coryell County, dealers sold 22 more passenger cars (37) than trucks (15), according to the report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.