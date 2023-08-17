A new online business by the name Dream Positive launched this month by a local military veteran, and offers clothing for all ages.
Proceeds made from the online shop will go into helping the community and giving back to those in need, according to the owner, Tiara Thompson,
“It’s not too much about making money, I want to give back to children, give back to cancer societies” and have fundraisers, Thompson said. She launched her new clothing website on Aug. 1.
The online shop sells hoodies, hats, sweats, socks, T-shirts and more.
Thompson is a veteran who served at Fort Cavazos for a little over a year. Six months into joining the military, she was diagnosed with cancer along with also taking college classes.
Thompson told the Herald that she was going through a lot at the time. When she first came up with Dream Positive in June, she wanted people to smile and be happy as much as they could.
“The name of it, too, is like keeping dreams and having something positive,” Thompson said. “Anything is possible, just like how I was able to accomplish my dreams with all the difficulties that I had.”
To shop at Dream Positive, go to dreampositive.online or follow the latest news from the stores Instagram account at dream_positiveco.
