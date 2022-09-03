FH bank

From left, Col. Paige M. Jennings, First Heroes National Bank Vice President Fernando Fernandez and Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth F. Law, pose for a photo at a recent ceremony in Washington, D.C., where Fort Hood National Bank, now known as First Heroes National Bank, was presented the 2021 Army Bank of the Year Distinguished Service Award.

 Courtesy Photo

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army presented the 2021 Army Bank of the Year Distinguished Service Award to Fort Hood National Bank, now known as First Heroes National Bank, during a special ceremony in Washington, D.C., last week.

Col. Paige M. Jennings, commander of U.S. Army Financial Management Command, presented the award Monday on behalf of Caral E. Spangler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller.

