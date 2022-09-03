WASHINGTON — The U.S. Army presented the 2021 Army Bank of the Year Distinguished Service Award to Fort Hood National Bank, now known as First Heroes National Bank, during a special ceremony in Washington, D.C., last week.
Col. Paige M. Jennings, commander of U.S. Army Financial Management Command, presented the award Monday on behalf of Caral E. Spangler, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller.
“Truly, our Army’s partnerships with our banking allies and friends means everything to us because you take care of our most-treasured assets — our people,” said Jennings during the award presentation. “The products and services you provide all go above and beyond anything available to your customers off base.”
Since 1984, the Army awards on-base financial institutions, including banks and credit unions, for their distinguished service to Army Soldiers, family members and government employees.
For 2021, eight banks and 12 credit unions operating on Army installations were nominated for the prestigious awards.
“The Army’s 2021 bank nomination packages are a testament to the strong partnerships these financial institutions share with our Army installations, and they document the vital services they provide to our military communities,” said Maj. Jose Rivera, Financial Management Command’s banking officer. “These services include financial education and readiness training, smart savings and investment options, and early access to pay — among many others.”
Rivera said the competition this year was tight, as all nominees showcased their invaluable support to their military communities.
“Since 1965, Fort Hood National Bank has been a fervent supporter of the Fort Hood community,” he added. “And, they aren’t showing any signs that they are slowing down.”
Financial Management Command conducts enterprise-level financial operations, provides technical coordination for Finance and Comptroller units and military pay support with commands across the Army, in order to ensure the effective implementation of policies and programs to support optimally resourcing the Army and supporting soldiers.
