A brigade of the 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood this week will be firing the main guns of the latest version of the M1 Abrams, the Army’s main battle tank.
It will be the first the division’s 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team will fire the main guns since it recently acquired the updated vehicles.
Known as the Greywolf Brigade, 3rd Brigade “is the first Brigade in the Army to receive the new M1A2 SEPV3 Abrams Main Battle Tank,” according to an email from the division. “It has improved fire control electronics which means the gun can shoot faster and more accurately; the engine, drivetrain, and tracks have been updated for higher performance and to support the platform’s weight increase.”
The first round fired will begin around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Fort Hood.
