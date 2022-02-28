An Air Force captain stationed at Fort Hood won a $2,500 prize, according to the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, which runs the Fort Hood Post Exchange and other stores on post.
Air Force Capt. Matthew Wetmore won the grand prize recently as part of the annual Military Star Holiday Sweepstakes.
Military Star is a credit card managed by AAFES, and Wetmore won the grand prize when used the credit card to buy lunch at a Jimmy John’s at Fort Hood, according to a news release from AAFES.
“You never think it will happen to you,” said Wetmore, who received his $2,500 prize at the Fort Hood Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Clear Creek. “I was very, very excited when I found out.”
Wetmore is a Harker Heights resident who serves with the 3rd Combat Weather Squadron at Fort Hood.
Because Wetmore’s card balance was less than the grand-prize minimum of $2,500, he received his prize as a statement credit. His winning transaction was randomly selected from approximately 5 million entries worldwide, according to the release.
