The Fort Hood Exchange Job Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 at Clear Creek Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. Recruiters from brand partners will be on site to talk to potential applicants. Go to https://publicaffairs-sme.com/applymyexchange/ for more information.
Fort Hood PX to have job fair
Locations
Jacob Brooks
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Fort Hood single mom fighting to remain free
- New businesses coming to Nolanville
- Killeen shooting suspect identified, shot woman in neck, face
- Killeen teen center closes down as founder seeks community’s help
- Report: Three of top 10 least livable cities in U.S. are in Texas: Plano, Dallas, Austin
- Help is on the way for Lowes Blvd. homeless camp
- Killeen residents react to Child Tax Credit as first payments hit bank accounts
- NWS: Rainy week ahead for Killeen-Temple area
- Night vision goggles go missing from Fort Hood
- Texas man sentenced to decades in prison for molesting, sexually assaulting Killeen girl
Images
Commented
- Reader says Texas House Democrats should be praised for stopping SB7 (8)
- Bell County reports 87 new COVID-19 cases as incidence rate surges (8)
- Killeen-area residents react to Democrats leaving special session (7)
- Fort Hood single mom fighting to remain free (7)
- Killeen hospital under stress as COVID-19 numbers ‘surge’ (5)
- Ethics on tap in rare Saturday meeting for Killeen council (4)
- KISD and local hospital to host vaccine clinic for kids over age of 12 (4)
- Gatesville reader says Texas gun law may scare off visitors to state (4)
- Trimmier Road repair work underway (4)
- Temple hospital has seen "significant increase" of COVID-19 cases (4)
- Killeen reader says road problems due to ineffective council, city staff (4)
- Salado reader says history can't be taught without talking about race (3)
- Reader weighs in on editorial that supports global income tax plan (3)
- Kempner reader examines why perception of voter fraud lingers (3)
- OPINION: Killeen budget limits may put comprehensive plan on hold (3)
- Gas prices increase in and around Killeen (2)
- City Council to hold special workshop, discusses studies (2)
- Free event going on at Killeen Walmart today to encourage COVID vaccinations (2)
- Killeen reader offers suggestions on how to improve city, aesthetics (2)
- Consultant delivers hard truths on Killeen future at special council meeting (2)
- Killeen council holds public hearing on proposed FY 2022 budget (2)
- Heights city councilman explains how fest will honor, thank heroes (2)
- Reader says Dems who fled state should be banned from holding office (2)
- Prosecutors drop charges in Austin shooting, but look for another Killeen teen (2)
- Former Georgia, Miami coach Richt says he has Parkinson's (2)
- Help is on the way for Lowes Blvd. homeless camp (1)
- Killeen residents react to Child Tax Credit as first payments hit bank accounts (1)
- Steve Coddington (1)
- MLB All-Star Game uniforms not drawing All-Star reviews (1)
- Student immigrated to Killeen, learned English, now pursuing medical degree (1)
- Killeen must make more than 440 ADA improvements to city buildings, parks (1)
- Killeen City Council discusses police retention issues during workshop (1)
- Heights reader calls attention to dangers of Critical Race Theory (1)
- Killeen golf course member asks how he can get a refund on dues (1)
- ‘Walkshops’ kick off in downtown Killeen, spark talk of improvements and usage of space (1)
- Cove reader says letter writer wrong to equate U.S. soldiers with Antifa (1)
- WHO decision challenges West to recognize Chinese vaccines (1)
- Indonesia holds mass vaccination to scale up virus fight (1)
- America Recognizes Chronic Disease Day 2021 with Good Days (1)
- Here come the sons: Guerrero, Tatis voted All-Star starters (1)
- OPINION: Vanity Fair article doesn't tell whole story about Killeen (1)
- Gregory Froggatt (1)
- Local grandpa to host truck caravan for sick grandson (1)
- Week in review: Major crash on Elms; Vanity Fair slams Fort Hood (1)
- Killeen City Council prepares to discuss budget for 2022, new Communications Director appointment (1)
- Bucks' Portis adapts to role, makes sure he's always ready (1)
- Biden, Harris: Protect voting rights to honor John Lewis (1)
- Vanity Fair feature highlights Fort Hood murders (1)
- Signal timing to change at Rosewood intersection (1)
- New details emerge in case of Fort Hood detective accused of poisoning wife (1)
- Police release names of Harker Heights gun suspects (1)
- Killeen city council gives direction on ethics ordinance (1)
- New animal shelter in Cove closer to reality (1)
- At Communist Party centenary, Xi says China won't be bullied (1)
- Corporation provides update on apartment complex proposed for North Killeen (1)
- Fort Hood welcomes new leadership for 2 top units (1)
- What’s with all the piles of sand along I-14 in Killeen? (1)
- Killeen selfie studio to open next month (1)
- The waiting Games: Olympians navigate strict rules in Tokyo (1)
- Clyde Lisenby (1)
- Police: Man, drugs found at abandoned Killeen home (1)
- William Michelsen (1)
- Belton reader asserts that ERCOT, governor, lawmakers failed Texans (1)
- Column: Oosthuizen hard to pronounce and hard to finish (1)
- Killeen's tallest building (1)
- California and other parts of the West broil and burn (1)
- Reader asks why Killeen has law banning fireworks if it's not enforced (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.