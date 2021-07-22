Post Exchange

This file photo shows the grand opening of the Clear Creek Post Exchange Shopping Center from Oct. 1, 2015. 

 Herald | File

The Fort Hood Exchange Job Fair will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 24 at Clear Creek Exchange, 4250 Clear Creek Road, Fort Hood. Recruiters from brand partners will be on site to talk to potential applicants. Go to https://publicaffairs-sme.com/applymyexchange/ for more information.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.