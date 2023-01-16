Construction has begun on the foundation for a new Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant in Harker Heights.
Work crews were seen pouring the concrete foundation for the popular restaurant chain last week, which is going up along Interstate 14 next to Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights.
It was announced last March that a Chuy’s would be built in Harker Heights,
According to Chuy’s website, the Harker Heights location at 700 W. Central Texas Expressway is “Coming Soon!” No date or other details were provided.
Founded in Austin in 1982, Chuy’s owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states, according to the chain’s website.
However, “each location offers a unique, ‘unchained’ look and feel, as expressed by the concept’s motto ‘If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!’.”
Last March, officials said the Chuy’s in Harker Heights will be approximately 5,500 square feet and will employ about 100 people.
“We are still finalizing building plans and have not yet submitted for a building permit, but are doing everything we can to get open late this year.”
Chuy’s Vice President of Real Estate & Development Michael Hatcher said last March the restaurant was “doing everything we can to get open late” in 2022.
A rehabilitation hospital is also being built nearby.
