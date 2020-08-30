A local Killeen business, Game Knights, located at 2809 Stan Schlueter Loop, Suite 100, opened its doors to the public in March of this year.
“Myself and my husband enjoyed the community of tabletop games, Magic: The Gathering and Warhammer,” said co-owner Tori Smith. “There really wasn’t a good place in Killeen to chill and have fun so we decided to open a shop that caters to that.”
Smith said she, her husband and her mother own the shop and is a standalone business.
“We currently have four employees working for us right now,” said Smith. “Three are full time and one is a part time employee.”
Smith said she welcomes anyone interested in tabletop games, as well as card games, to visit the shop.
“We have a welcoming environment which allows customers to feel like they can play their games here,” she said. “We have a modular design which allows us to move stuff around so people can come in and play their games. We did this for the community to have a place where they can have fun and play their games here rather than treat it like a regular business.”
Smith said despite COVID-19 the shop has had good support from the community.
“The business is running as smoothly as we can hope for,” she said. “On Tuesday we will host a Magic: The Gathering Commander Free Play all day during business hours.”
Game Knights is open Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to midnight and is closed on Mondays.
For more information on upcoming events visit the shop’s Facebook page at Game Knights.
