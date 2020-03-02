Gas prices in the Killeen area are starting to dip below $2 per gallon again.
The lowest price in Killeen on Monday morning was $1.99 per gallon at Walmart, 3801 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, according to GasBuddy.
In Harker Heights, at Sam's Club, the price was $1.98 Monday morning.
Texas gas prices have fallen 3.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.12/g today, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 13,114 stations. Gas prices in Texas are 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 5.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Texas is priced at $1.87/g today while the most expensive is $3.19/g, a difference of $1.32/g.
Here is a look at gas prices in other Texas cities:
Midland Odessa- $2.23/g, down 10.4 cents per gallon from last week's $2.33/g.
San Antonio- $2.00/g, down 3.8 cents per gallon from last week's $2.04/g.
Austin- $2.09/g, down 4.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.13/g.
