Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low near 50F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.